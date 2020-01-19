Bladergroen, Bruce ALBANY Bruce Allen Bladergroen, 72, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 6, 2020. Born May 16, 1947, beloved family member, avid and accomplished bowler, war hero and radio man who served in Vietnam from November 17, 1967 through June 23, 1969. His courage earned him the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Bronze Star, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Combat Infantryman Badge. Predeceased by his parents, Winifred Howland Bladergroen and Francis Bladergroen; and his siblings, Frank Bladergroen, Bernice Bladergroen Smith, Winifred Bladergroen Cross, and Richard Bladergroen. He will always be remembered by his family for his ready, engaging smile and strong sense of humor.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020