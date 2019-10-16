|
Anderson, Bruce C. WYNANTSKILL Bruce C. Anderson, 82 of Mallard Way, died on Monday, October 14, 2019, at his residence after a long illness. Born in Camden, N.Y., he was son of the late Chester Anderson and Mattie Colvin Anderson; and husband for 20 years of Donna Stanchuk Anderson. He was raised in Camden and resided in Wynantskill for the past 37 years. He was a graduate of Camden High School. Bruce owned and operated B. Anderson, Co. plumbing and electrical for 20 years, retiring 15 years ago. He was a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club of Wynantskill and an Army veteran of the Korean War stationed in Germany. Survivors in addition to his wife include two sons, Michael Anderson (Colleen) of Sylvan Beach, N.Y. and Joseph Anderson of Wynantskill; a daughter, Kaitlyn Marcellus of Wynantskill; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jere (Pig, Sarah, Daisy) Anderson of Holland, Mich. and Lee (Shirley) Anderson of Lake Placid, Fla.; and several special nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, John "Jack" Anderson. The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, at 1 p.m. in the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Bruce C. Anderson to the 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256 . To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 16, 2019