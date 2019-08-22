Bruce Carey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Carey.
Service Information
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY
12205
(518)-869-1005
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carey, Bruce TROY Bruce L. Carey, 71, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Albany. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late Robert and Eleanor Blake Carey. Bruce served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967 through 1971. He worked for many years as a cable engineer at Verizon. Bruce is survived by many dear friends. Relatives and friends may visit on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. To leave a message of condolence or to order flowers, visit CannonFuneral.com

logo


logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 22, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.