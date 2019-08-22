Carey, Bruce TROY Bruce L. Carey, 71, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Albany. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late Robert and Eleanor Blake Carey. Bruce served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967 through 1971. He worked for many years as a cable engineer at Verizon. Bruce is survived by many dear friends. Relatives and friends may visit on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. To leave a message of condolence or to order flowers, visit CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 22, 2019