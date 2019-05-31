Kahl, Bruce D. COLONIE Bruce D. Kahl passed away suddenly at home on May 25, 2019. Bruce was born on July 20, 1959, in Troy and was the son of the late Dane A. Kahl and Joan M. Kahl and Raymond Zeh. Bruce was a steamfitter and welder for Local #7 Plumbers and Steamfitters in Latham for over 30 years before retiring. Bruce came from a long line of generation steamfitters, starting with his uncle Clint and father Ray along with brothers, Brian and Bob. Bruce also enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and spending time with good friends. In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his brothers, Dane A. Kahl, Brian K. Kahl, and Bob M. Kahl; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, in the funeral home. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2019