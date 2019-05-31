Bruce D. Kahl (1959 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce D. Kahl.
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY
12205
(518)-456-4442
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kahl, Bruce D. COLONIE Bruce D. Kahl passed away suddenly at home on May 25, 2019. Bruce was born on July 20, 1959, in Troy and was the son of the late Dane A. Kahl and Joan M. Kahl and Raymond Zeh. Bruce was a steamfitter and welder for Local #7 Plumbers and Steamfitters in Latham for over 30 years before retiring. Bruce came from a long line of generation steamfitters, starting with his uncle Clint and father Ray along with brothers, Brian and Bob. Bruce also enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and spending time with good friends. In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his brothers, Dane A. Kahl, Brian K. Kahl, and Bob M. Kahl; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, in the funeral home. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family please visit NewComerAlbany.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.