Hodsoll, Bruce FLMI-CLU LATHAM Bruce E. Hodsoll, 83 of Latham, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Albany Medical Center after an extended illness. Born in Schenectady on November 23, 1936, Bruce was the son of the late Raymond and Charlotte (Madden) Hodsoll. He was the devoted husband of 62 years to the love of his life, Sally (Graham) Hodsoll. Bruce was raised in Albany and Bethlehem. Bruce graduated from Bethlehem Central High School, class of 1954, and attended Siena College and the University of Hartford. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Navy from 1954-1956 and received an honorable discharge. Bruce began his career in the insurance industry in the Capital District, before moving to Hartford, Conn. He and Sally returned to the Albany area for a few years, during which time Bruce served as the president of the East Greenbush Jaycees. In 1967, they moved to Pittsfield, Mass., where they raised their family. Bruce worked in insurance sales and claims, where he earned the respect of colleagues throughout the industry, serving on the Executive Committee of the International Claims Association. He retired from Berkshire Life Insurance Company as vice president of claims in 1998. At that time, Bruce and Sally returned to Latham. Affectionately known as "The Colonel," Bruce was a connoisseur of good food and wine and a talented amateur photographer. He loved travel, puzzles of all kinds, and reading, especially a good mystery. He was known by all for his sharp and irreverent sense of humor and his love of a good debate. The VI Reunion Committee was grateful for his help with a wide range of self-taught computer skills. Bruce's greatest passion was his family, both biological and of the heart. His family members have said he was also their friend, and his friends have said they felt like family. He presided over countless "Sunday dinners" where he shared laughter, rich conversation, wisdom, and experience. Bruce is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Nuciforo of Rotterdam and Lori Hodsoll of Gaithersburg, Md.; his son-in-law Tony Nuciforo; grandsons, Joe Nuciforo and Anthony Nuciforo Jr.; brother Raymond J. Hodsoll (Juliet) of Galway; daughter of his heart Carol Gonyea; his nieces, Ester Lee and Ruth; and a legion of friends. Besides his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his brothers Glen and Michael. A private graveside service is planned for this week. A celebration of Bruce's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity of Metro Maryland at















