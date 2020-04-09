Bruce Edwin Zeh (1937 - 2020)
Zeh, Bruce Edwin VOORHEESVILLE Bruce Edwin Zeh of Voorheesville passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation facility. Bruce was born on August 3, 1937. He is survived by his loving wife, Edith Zeh (Hotaling); daughters, Debbie, Amy, and Betsy; along with two grandchildren, Sofie and Cuyler. He is also survived by his brother Jan Zeh; and one niece and three nephews. The family is grateful to all the dedicated and compassionate staff of St. Peter's. Due to community restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Bruce's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA, 02114. Condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with Bruce's family on the funeral home website. reillyandson.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 9, 2020
