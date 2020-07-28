1/1
Bruce Kauffmann
Kauffmann, Bruce ALEXANDRIA, Va. Bruce G. Kauffmann, of Alexandria, Va., died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at home with his beloved family. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Judy Harmatz; two daughters, Remy and Joanna Kauffmann; and siblings, Sam, Louise, Margaret, and Jay Kauffmann. Bruce was born in Princeton, N.J. and grew up in Albany where he attended the Albany Academy. He was a fiercely proud University of Virginia Alumni, which he shared with his oldest daughter, Remy, and made a career from his passion for writing, which he shared with his younger daughter, Joanna. With his wife, Judy, he shared a love of travel, exercise, social gatherings with friends, and raising their two daughters. He was part of the Kauffmann newspaper family, which owned the Washington Star for generations. While at the American Gas Association, Bruce began writing a weekly history column that appeared in newspapers across the country and online. Following his retirement, Bruce's History Lessons became his fulltime job. He will be deeply missed by his loving family, devoted friends, and loyal readers. Contributions may be made to the Bruce Kauffmann Lecture Series at the Albany Academies.


Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
1500 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 998-9200
July 27, 2020
I was so sorry to read of Bruce's passing. A long time ago, Bruce, his brother Sam and I were all summer attendees at a swim camp run by the Head Swim Coach of Springfield College, Charles Silvia, called Pine Knoll Swim School. I remember an excellent swimmer and a very personable young man, although this was about 55 years ago. My condolences to his immediate family and his brother Sam.
Steven Taube
July 27, 2020
This photo was taken of Bruce during one of hundreds of great political discussions around the family dining room table. We need him now more than ever. Gone too soon.
Joel
Friend
