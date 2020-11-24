1/1
Bruce M. VanVranken
1957 - 2020
Van Vranken, Bruce M. BRUNSWICK Bruce M. Van Vranken, 63, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. He was born in Troy on June 22, 1957, the son of the late Robert W. and Jean Kozlowski Van Vranken. He was raised in South Troy and attended St. Joseph's School and Troy High School. While growing up, Bruce hung around Von's Garage in South Troy and learned the art of being a mechanic. He worked for Standard Furniture for a brief time before gaining employment at the Watervliet Arsenal in 1977. He started as a machine tool operator then went through the machinist program and became a machinist. He retired in 2017 as a machine tool work inspector after 40 years of service. He always loved working for the Arsenal and was very proud of what he did. He would always be there to help his coworkers whenever needed and sometimes was referred to as the "Mayor" for his knowledge in all areas of the operation. Bruce was an excellent mechanic and "do it yourselfer." He could read a how to book and be able to perform the task. This was evident in the addition he put on his house and all the many mechanic jobs he performed for family and friends. Bruce had a love for Harley Davidson and was an avid rider in his younger days. He was known to have a Coors Light or two and put on his own "concerts" in his man cave. He had a great love for his family and always talked about his girls, Lori, his wife of 35 years, Brie his oldest daughter, Chandree his youngest and of course the family pets, Kodi and Gemma and his granddogs, Jax and Blaze. He would always send pictures to his friends of his dogs. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lori Millington Van Vranken; his two loving daughters, Briena Van Vranken of Brunswick and Chandree Van Vranken (Joe Mastropietro) of Stamford, Conn.; his "extra" kids, Jeff Taylor and Nick Testo; also his sister, Gayle (Tom) Afinowicz; and his brother, Bob (Nancy) Van Vranken; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church in South Troy. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. A private viewing for immediate family and close friends will be held Tuesday, from 4-6 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204 or to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive, #100, Albany, NY 12205. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
