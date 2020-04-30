Biesenbach, Bruce P. Sr. COHOES Bruce P. Biesenbach Sr., born on October 3, 1945, in Rochester, N.Y. the son of Elmer and Marion Biesenbach, passed away on April 25, 2020, in Albany after a short battle with coronavirus. He was predeceased by several loving relatives. Bruce was a proud Army veteran who, after his active duty military station in Germany, came back to the Capital District and served an additional 16 years in the Army National Guard. The only thing Bruce was more proud of than his military service was his children. A simple man who only wanted for his children, his greatest joy was being a father and grandfather. If Bruce wasn't on his bicycle, he was likely at one of his children's homes. Bruce is survived by his loving daughter Tamara, her husband Charles, and their children, Cody and Connor; loving son Bruce, his wife Jean, and their children, Brantley and McKenna; and his stepdaughter Christina and her family. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 30, 2020