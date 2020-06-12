Bruce P. Crawmer
Crawmer, Bruce P. LATHAM Bruce P. Crawmer, 65, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, suddenly at his residence. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Albert and Anne Crawmer. Survivors include his siblings, Alana Gambino, Pamela Warren and Patricia Hanshaw; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 12, 2020.
June 11, 2020
We are so sorry to learn of Bruce's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. Debbie and Jerry Jackson
Deborah Jackson
Friend
