Crawmer, Bruce P. LATHAM Bruce P. Crawmer, 65, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, suddenly at his residence. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Albert and Anne Crawmer. Survivors include his siblings, Alana Gambino, Pamela Warren and Patricia Hanshaw; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 12, 2020.