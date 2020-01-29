Bruce S. Ruszczyk

Service Information
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-489-0188
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen St.
Albany, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
8:15 AM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen St.
Albany, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen St.
Albany, NY
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Our Lady of Angels Cemetery
Colonie, NY
View Map
Obituary
Ruszczyk, Bruce S. ALBANY Bruce S. Ruszczyk, 78, entered eternal life on Monday, January 27, 2020, at home. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Stanley and Julia De Carlo Ruszczyk. Bruce retired from the Albany Police Department after 25 years of honored service. He also had worked for the Palace Theater in Albany. Bruce was the proud founder of the Blue Knights, which was partially born out of his love of motorcycles. He was the dear father of Ashley Ruszczyk; beloved grandfather of Kiley Salvi; longtime friend of Ann Dumont and Ed Pepicelli; and former husband of Theresa Ruszczyk. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bruce's family on Thursday, January 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Friday, January 31, at 8:15 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to All Saints Catholic Church, Albany at 9 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie, immediately following the funeral Mass. To leave a special message for the family, please visit McveighFuneralHome.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
