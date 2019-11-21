Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Celebration of Life 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Road Latham , NY View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Assumption Church 498 Watervliet Shaker Road Latham , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Halse, Bruce W. PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Bruce Walter Halse, 74, formerly of Latham, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family Friday, November 15, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Fla. He was born in Troy on June 18, 1945. He was the son of the late Walter and Mary Riggione Halse. He was raised in North Greenbush and graduated from Troy High School. He later graduated from the Orlo School of Hair Design and Cosmetology. He opened Bruce's Glamour Chalet in Latham in 1965 and operated the business for almost 50 years. He lived most of his adult life in Latham but retired to Port Charlotte, Fla. five years ago. He loved traveling and visiting the beach. He was an avid golfer and had a love for classic cars, boating and the New York Jets. Bruce is survived by his fiance Linda DiLorenzo. He was the loving father of Melissa (Frank) Cooper, Kevin Halse, Jessica (Justin) Kneer and Joshua (Mackenzie) Halse; and devoted grandfather to Shawn Cooper, Logan Cooper and Julia Kneer. Also survived by his brother Richard Halse and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Bryan Halse; and his brother James Halse. Bruce's family would like to thank Rick and Jennifer Rodrigues and Pam and Bill Roberts for being such wonderful friends over the years. Bruce was hard working, kind and caring. He went above and beyond for his friends, family and customers. He was a tease and jokester and he loved to make people laugh. His family and friends will miss that sense of humor and kind heart the most. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Bruce's life on Saturday, November 23, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham with a funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham with Reverend Geoffrey D. Burke, Pastor, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL, 34238. Condolence book at







Halse, Bruce W. PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Bruce Walter Halse, 74, formerly of Latham, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family Friday, November 15, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Fla. He was born in Troy on June 18, 1945. He was the son of the late Walter and Mary Riggione Halse. He was raised in North Greenbush and graduated from Troy High School. He later graduated from the Orlo School of Hair Design and Cosmetology. He opened Bruce's Glamour Chalet in Latham in 1965 and operated the business for almost 50 years. He lived most of his adult life in Latham but retired to Port Charlotte, Fla. five years ago. He loved traveling and visiting the beach. He was an avid golfer and had a love for classic cars, boating and the New York Jets. Bruce is survived by his fiance Linda DiLorenzo. He was the loving father of Melissa (Frank) Cooper, Kevin Halse, Jessica (Justin) Kneer and Joshua (Mackenzie) Halse; and devoted grandfather to Shawn Cooper, Logan Cooper and Julia Kneer. Also survived by his brother Richard Halse and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Bryan Halse; and his brother James Halse. Bruce's family would like to thank Rick and Jennifer Rodrigues and Pam and Bill Roberts for being such wonderful friends over the years. Bruce was hard working, kind and caring. He went above and beyond for his friends, family and customers. He was a tease and jokester and he loved to make people laugh. His family and friends will miss that sense of humor and kind heart the most. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Bruce's life on Saturday, November 23, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham with a funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham with Reverend Geoffrey D. Burke, Pastor, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL, 34238. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 21, 2019

