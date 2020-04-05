Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce W. Sowalski. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Sowalski, Bruce W. SAND LAKE With great sadness, we mourn the April 2, 2020, loss of Bruce Sowalski, age 68 of Sand Lake, N.Y.. Bruce lost a hard-fought battle with the COVID-19 virus. Bruce is survived by his wife and soulmate, Lorraine Ferguson; and his siblings Debbie (Lyman) Cross, Cathy (Ron) White, and Craig Sowalski. He cherished his nephew and nieces: Paul (Sue) Cross, Nikki (Nick) Scarnato, Melodie (Edgard) Robelo, Danielle and Sierra Sowalski; and his great-nephews and nieces: Matthew, Brianna, Amanda, Jonas, and Claudia. He held a special place in the hearts of his inlaws, Theresa and Al Ferguson. He led a life filled with compassion for others, expressed in caregiving of his recently deceased mother, volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul's food pantry, and contributing to many charitable and artistic associations. He was involved with The Food Pantries for the Capital District since 2005, serving on their board since 2011. Bruce was the recipient of the 2018 Sister Mary Coons Award for his service. He volunteered with the Sand Lake Business Association town-wide garage sale, the Citizens Statewide Lake Assessment Program and Five Rivers Bluebird and Raptor Counts, Cohoes Music Hall, and the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society fostering cats. Bruce loved to be with people and found his special place at Big Bowman Pond where he took on the role of "social director" with the quest of bringing the lake community together for talent shows, Friday night cocktails via peddle boat, dinners, and gatherings at the house, and long walks along the lake chatting with neighbors. Bruce was happiest puttering around his yard and sitting on the dock with a good book and a glass of wine in hand. He was known for his easygoing manner and a great sense of humor. He was loved by everyone and was surrounded by friends from all walks of his life. Of special mention are his high school friends Herb, Danny, and Paul. He was the cook in the family much to Lorraine's delight. Most evenings were spent dining together at home, catching up on the day's events. Bruce traveled extensively with Lorraine, to such places as South Korea, Vietnam, Ecuador, Portugal, Cuba, Guatemala, and Tanzania. Often, the trips included birdwatching. Traveling opened up his world to the cultures and experiences he cherished. Bruce enjoyed working in the marketing and communications field including WXXA, Sprint, Independent Wireless, and as a private consultant. Special thanks to the unsung heroes of Albany Medical Center ICU who cared for Bruce and to everyone praying for him along the way. Bruce lived life to its fullest and touched many lives along his journey. He will be remembered for his kindness to all. Rest in peace, our good friend. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Donations in his memory can be made online at







