Wilcox, Bruce EAST NASSAU Bruce Wilcox, 69, of East Nassau, passed away on December 20, 2019. Beloved friend, father and husband, he has departed too soon yet now rejoined in spirit with his wife, Young, who predeceased him in 2014 and whom he missed beyond words. The son of Graham Davies Wilcox Jr. and Annie Forbes Wilcox, Bruce was born at Pittsfield General Hospital and spent his early life in Stockbridge, where he attended Stockbridge Plain School and Williams High School. A graduate of Monument Mountain High School's class of 1968, he was active in sports, including football, soccer, golf and basketball. Bruce served in the army in Korea, working as a military police officer. There he met his wife of 40 years, Young. Settling at first in Oakland, Calif., they became avid adventurers, traveling the country on numerous occasions to experience the beauty and visit with his New England-based family. Eventually, they settled on the east coast with their two children, finding (and building) home in East Nassau. Bruce worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Oakland, Calif., and Albany before starting a second and most beloved career with Windy Hill Farm in Great Barrington as a landscaper, foreman, horticulturist and all around lover of plants. Bruce found a true calling in his life with the gift of being a part of the Windy Hill family and with the kindness of his best friends, Dennis and Judy Mareb. His love for nature and gardening gave him a new life and direction, full of warmth and love. He was a dedicated member of the Men's Garden Club of Albany and a volunteer for the disabled, even more so through his own challenges after his stroke over a decade ago. He was a proud, strong, caring and funny person with an immense amount of perseverance. His love for life showed in his love of music, literature, food, laughter and friendship. Bruce is survived by his son, Matthew; daughter, Teresa, her boyfriend Lyjha and his five children; and Katherine, a daughter of the heart, her husband Justin and their two children. He is also survived by his siblings, brother Richard Wilcox and his wife Joyce Butler of Great Barrington; sister Terry Wilcox D'Amour and her husband Richard of Copake, N.Y.; and Sarah Wilcox Casey and her husband John of Abbott, Texas. A memorial service will be held at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Saturday, January 11, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 9, 2020