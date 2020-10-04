McCarthy, Bryan C. Sr. COLONIE Bryan C. McCarthy, 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020, at his home with his loving family members and dear friend by his side. He was a true warrior who courageously battled prostate cancer for over 12 years. Bryan graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in 1969 and was a marksman's award recipient on the 22-rifle team. After graduation he joined the U.S. Army, spun records at Sneaky Pete's, and then went on to work in mostly sales positions for the rest of his career for car dealerships, phone books and health care. Bryan mostly loved his family, life, music, sports, fishing, and spending time at his camp on Saratoga Lake. He enjoyed taking money from those brave enough to bet him while playing golf, darts, billiards, or poker. He had a great sense of humor and loved sharing jokes. Bryan was the son of late Mildred M. and Charles T. McCarthy; and was predeceased by his wife Joyce Wisniewski- McCarthy; his sister Cheryl; and half-brother Charles McCarthy Jr. He is survived by his loving son Bryan Jr. "Buddy" (Sarah); brothers, Mac (Nancy) and Kevin (Paula); brother-in-law Matt LoPresti; niece Kristin (Mike) Chupka; grandsons, Hudson and Campbell; and several other cousins. He will be forever missed by his family and friends. Bryan was a lifelong communicant of St. Pius X Church. A memorial Mass for Bryan will be held in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville on Monday, October 5, at 3:30 p.m. Please wear a mask and be prepared to social distance in the pews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.