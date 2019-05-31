Pough, Bryan K. Sr. RAVENA Bryan K. Pough Sr., 49, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, with his loving family and friends by his side. Bryan had fought a fierce and courageous seven-year battle with multiple myeloma, all for his loving family and friends. Bryan was born in Hudson, the son of Frances (Louck) Pough-Carl (Buddy) and Robert Pough (Faith). He attended Hudson City schools during which time he was a volunteer firefighter for the JW Hoystradt hose company. Bryan went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. After serving, he worked for the Hudson City schools for 18 years. Bryan went on to become a licensed insurance sales broker and also worked many years for Albrights Garage. Bryan loved trips to Mexico and traveling; and Friday night feasts with his friends Randy and Pam. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and dogs at their camp and traveling to beaches, especially Myrtle Beach. Bryan had a special memory of celebrating their 13th wedding renewal ceremony with all of his loved ones around them. Along with his parents, survivors include his loving wife of 20 wonderful years, Lee Ann Spaulding-Pough; son, Bryan Pough Jr.; daughters, Berilyn, Brittany and Therealee; grandson, Nathan; granddaughters, Nadia, Leigha and Annalise; brothers, Robert and Todd; stepsister, Jennifer; and Nicole, Mike (Tess), Wayne (Kelly) and Donnie and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Bryan will now be joining Bryce Kayden. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Sunday, June 2, from 1 to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 3, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Chestnut Lawn Cemetery, New Baltimore.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2019