Brockbank, Bryan W. CLIFTON PARK Bryan W. Brockbank, age 82 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Brockbank; daughter Allison (Christopher) Nyland; son Robert Brockbank; his sisters, Mavis and Norma; grandchildren, Jared, Bryan, Rachel, and Darren; and his great-grandson Xzavior. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10, at 11 a.m. in the Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Route 146, in Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 online at To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on May 8, 2019
