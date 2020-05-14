Burick, Bryna Rose POUGHKEEPSIE Bryna Rose Burick, died on May 4, 2020, in Poughkeepsie. She was 95 years old. Born on October 8, 1924, in Albany to Lena Koenig Goodman and David Joseph Goodman, she attended P.S. 16 and graduated from Albany High School. Bryna earned a bachelor's degree in music from Ithaca College. On November 30, 1947, she married Harry Burick; they had two daughters and one son. Harry passed away in March, 1978. Bryna grew up in Albany and lived most of her life there. When her children were young, she worked as a clerk for Mack Drug Store on Madison Avenue. Later, she worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Education as an auditor, until her retirement. After retirement, Bryna moved to Delray Beach, Fla. where she lived for 25 years. For the past two years, she lived at The Landing Senior Residence in Poughkeepsie. Bryna was a longtime member of Temple Israel in Albany and was active in the synagogue Sisterhood, as well as Abigail and Hadassah. She volunteered as the Cookie Mom for her daughters' girl scout troops and worked the concession stand when her son played Little League baseball. While living in Florida, Bryna became a Bat Mitzvah. She was also honored as a "Woman of Valor" by the Ima-Huntington Pointe chapter of Hadassah. Survivors include her daughters, Barbara (Oscar) Hollenbeck of Milton, and Donna (Kevin) Gallagher of Poughkeepsie; and her son, Michael (Jodi) Burick of Colonie. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Lisa Murphy Robertson, Taryn Murphy, Dr. Erin Gallagher Morrey, Siobhan Gallagher Kent, Capt. Sean Gallagher, and Emma Burick; two step-granddaughters, J. Lynn Hollenbeck Sunderland and Diana Hollenbeck; as well as six great-grandchildren. Bryna was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and her beloved Harry. Bryna's family would like to thank the staff at The Landing of Poughkeespie for their help and support, and many acts of kindness. Services and interment were held in the Temple Israel Cemetery on May 5, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Ima-Huntington Pointe, c/o Hadassah Florida Atlantic, 1325 So. Congress Ave., Suite 209, Boynton Beach, FL, 33426. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2020.