Minehan, Bryon Patrick BALLSTON SPA Bryon Patrick Minehan, 44, passed away March 2, 2019, at his residence. Born in Troy on December 7, 1974, he was the son of Patricia Farmer Minehan of Troy and the late William Minehan Sr. Raised and educated in Troy, he was a graduate of Troy High School. Bryon was employed in the hospitality field, he lived and worked several years in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. area. He was formerly employed at The Parting Glass Pub in Saratoga and currently at the Factory Eatery in Ballston Spa. Bryon enjoyed time spent with his family and his many friends. Survivors in addition to his mother, Patricia, include his brother William Minehan Jr.; niece and godchild Molly Minehan and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Robin Lynn and infant sister Susan. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh with Reverend David Jones officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations to the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club, 501 Fourth Ave., Troy, NY, 12182. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 5, 2019