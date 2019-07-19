Loux, Burlin Richard NORTH GREENBUSH Burlin Richard Loux, 83, formerly of Niskayuna, died peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Van Rensselaer Manor with his daughter and grandsons at his side. Born in Gloversville on September 9, 1935, he was the son of the late Edward F. and Charlotte Gifford Loux. He was a 1955 graduate of Gloversville High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War serving in the Philippines. Burlin was employed by the Crescendo Glove Factory in Gloversville and Coleco in Amsterdam before moving to Watervliet in 1966 to work at the Watervliet Arsenal. He later was employed by the United States Postal Service at the New Karner Road Mail Facility in Colonie for over 20 years before retiring in 1991. He was a member of the Niskayuna Senior Citizens. He enjoyed woodcarving, blue grass music, crossword puzzles and was a great artist and painter. He had a great sense of humor and was known for his one-liners. He was the beloved father of Cindy L. Loux of Troy; proud grandfather of Brandon E. Loux, Jason A. Loux and Danielle Marie Parker; brother of Donna Loux of Gloversville, Raymond (Darlene) Loux of Caroga Lake, Judith (John) Gage of Rochester, Charles Loux of Ohio and the late Edward Jr., Gerald, Ronald and Gary Loux, Sandra Migliavacca, Marilyn Javarone and Suzanne Bush. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, July 23, at 11:30 a.m. in the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet with Reverend Bob Hurd officiating. Family and friends may call on Tuesday prior to the service from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 19, 2019