Irvine, C. Bradford PENNINGTON, N.J. C. Bradford Irvine, 64, of Marco Island, Fla., and Bolton Landing, passed away February 5, 2019. Born in Niskayuna, he was a graduate of Niskayuna High school in 1972, earned his BS at SUNY Albany and went on to earn his MBA from Norwich University. Brad worked for General Electric for 33 years in a variety of progressive leadership roles in the USA and globally. In 1984, he became president of Benche Inc , a family business. A dedicated and thoughtful leader, he retired from GE in 2015 as President of Technology and Trademark Licensing. After retiring, he co-founded The Wise Labs for innovative scientists and engineers. Brad was partner of The Algonquin Restaurant, The Lone Bull and Twin Bolton Llc. and a long standing active member of the Lake George Club. Brad was predeceased by his parents John and Ann Irvine. Survived by his wife Kris; children, Bryan (Stacey), Lindsay Agudo (Matt), Daniel, Thomas and Hayley; sister Liz McGinnis (Randy Kaiser); grandchildren, Emma and James Agudo, Elizabeth Irvine; and his nieces, Ashley and Kelly McGinnis. Donation may be made in Brad's name to www.Doublehranch.org.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. Bradford Irvine.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2019