Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. Brendan Moore. View Sign

Moore, C. Brendan NEWTONVILLE C. Brendan Moore of Newtonville died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was 45. Brendan was the loved and loving son of Charles and Carol (Brennan) Moore of Newtonville. He was the cherished brother of Dr. Kelly Moore (Richard Pogue), Dr. Courtenay Moore (Dr. Michael Gong), Sergeant First Class Justin (Shannon) Moore, Ryan (Kathryn) Moore, Deidre (Ted) Gilchrist, Conor (Rita) Moore and Bridget Moore (Paul Ryan). He was the fun-loving, playful "Uncle B" to his nieces and nephews, Kathryn, Declan and Saoirse Pogue of Niskayuna; Maddox, Brennan, Gavin and Payton Moore of Apex, N.C.; Iris, Henry and Thomas Gilchrist of Hingham, Mass.; Ryan Moore Jr. of Latham; Eamon Moore of Shunde, China; and Addison Moore-Ryan of Arlington, Mass. Brendan was a graduate of Shaker High School and Hamilton College. He also received a certificate in computer design from Hudson Valley Community College. He was employed at the family business, Capitaland Tire. Brendan was both a talented artist and creative cook. Funeral arrangements will be private in the St. Pius X Chapel and St. Agnes Cemetery. Donations in Brendan's memory may be made to the SPH Detox Unit, St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit







Moore, C. Brendan NEWTONVILLE C. Brendan Moore of Newtonville died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was 45. Brendan was the loved and loving son of Charles and Carol (Brennan) Moore of Newtonville. He was the cherished brother of Dr. Kelly Moore (Richard Pogue), Dr. Courtenay Moore (Dr. Michael Gong), Sergeant First Class Justin (Shannon) Moore, Ryan (Kathryn) Moore, Deidre (Ted) Gilchrist, Conor (Rita) Moore and Bridget Moore (Paul Ryan). He was the fun-loving, playful "Uncle B" to his nieces and nephews, Kathryn, Declan and Saoirse Pogue of Niskayuna; Maddox, Brennan, Gavin and Payton Moore of Apex, N.C.; Iris, Henry and Thomas Gilchrist of Hingham, Mass.; Ryan Moore Jr. of Latham; Eamon Moore of Shunde, China; and Addison Moore-Ryan of Arlington, Mass. Brendan was a graduate of Shaker High School and Hamilton College. He also received a certificate in computer design from Hudson Valley Community College. He was employed at the family business, Capitaland Tire. Brendan was both a talented artist and creative cook. Funeral arrangements will be private in the St. Pius X Chapel and St. Agnes Cemetery. Donations in Brendan's memory may be made to the SPH Detox Unit, St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.cannonfuneral.com Funeral Home Cannon Funeral Home

2020 Central Ave.

Albany , NY 12205

(518) 869-1005 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close