Moore, C. Brendan NEWTONVILLE C. Brendan Moore of Newtonville died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was 45. Brendan was the loved and loving son of Charles and Carol (Brennan) Moore of Newtonville. He was the cherished brother of Dr. Kelly Moore (Richard Pogue), Dr. Courtenay Moore (Dr. Michael Gong), Sergeant First Class Justin (Shannon) Moore, Ryan (Kathryn) Moore, Deidre (Ted) Gilchrist, Conor (Rita) Moore and Bridget Moore (Paul Ryan). He was the fun-loving, playful "Uncle B" to his nieces and nephews, Kathryn, Declan and Saoirse Pogue of Niskayuna; Maddox, Brennan, Gavin and Payton Moore of Apex, N.C.; Iris, Henry and Thomas Gilchrist of Hingham, Mass.; Ryan Moore Jr. of Latham; Eamon Moore of Shunde, China; and Addison Moore-Ryan of Arlington, Mass. Brendan was a graduate of Shaker High School and Hamilton College. He also received a certificate in computer design from Hudson Valley Community College. He was employed at the family business, Capitaland Tire. Brendan was both a talented artist and creative cook. Funeral arrangements will be private in the St. Pius X Chapel and St. Agnes Cemetery. Donations in Brendan's memory may be made to the SPH Detox Unit, St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.cannonfuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2019