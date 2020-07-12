1/
C. Dick Schouten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schouten, C. Dick EAST GREENBUSH C. Dick Schouten, 87 of East Greenbush, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at home. Born in Castleton, he was the son of the late Dirk and Marion Schouten. He was predeceased by his siblings, William, Robert, and Richard Schouten. He served in the Army from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War. He was owner operator of C. Dick Schouten garage. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Jean A. (Hogle) Schouten; daughter Wendy Eades; grandson Nicholas Eades; and great-granddaughters, Saleen and Rosalyn. The funeral service will be private with burial in the Gerald B.H. Soloman Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL, 32256.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved