Schouten, C. Dick EAST GREENBUSH C. Dick Schouten, 87 of East Greenbush, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at home. Born in Castleton, he was the son of the late Dirk and Marion Schouten. He was predeceased by his siblings, William, Robert, and Richard Schouten. He served in the Army from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War. He was owner operator of C. Dick Schouten garage. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Jean A. (Hogle) Schouten; daughter Wendy Eades; grandson Nicholas Eades; and great-granddaughters, Saleen and Rosalyn. The funeral service will be private with burial in the Gerald B.H. Soloman Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL, 32256.