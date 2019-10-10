Levine, C. Phyllis Cohen ALBANY C. Phyllis Cohen Levine, 90 of Albany, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Schenectady, Phyllis spent her childhood years in Schaghticoke, N.Y. She was a registered nurse and graduated from the Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. Phyllis was a member of Congregation Beth Emeth and was a Life Master bridge player. She was married to Robert M. (Bob) Levine until his passing in 1992. Survivors include her children, Lori Levine and her husband, Michael Levine of Albany and Mark W. Levine and his wife, Jane Levine of Loudonville. Sister of Charlotte Davidson and her husband, Bernard of Wayne, N.J. Grandmother of Zachary Levine of Las Vegas and Ethan Levine and his wife, Emma of Chicago. Great-grandmother of Max Levine. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Phyllis was predeceased by her brother, Stanley Cohen. A memorial service will be held at Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road in Albany on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend. Following the memorial service there will be a reception. At Phyllis's request, the service of interment will be held privately in the Beth Emeth Cemetery in Loudonville, N.Y. Memorial contributions may be made to a . For directions to Congregation Beth Emeth or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019