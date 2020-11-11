Clark, C. Thomas "Tom" ALBANY C. Thomas "Tom" Clark of Albany, died on November 5, 2020, after a long battle with heart and subsequently Alzheimer's disease. He was born on June 17, 1940, in Malone and raised in Utica by his parents, Helen I. (Cleland) and William A. Clark, who predeceased him in 1988 and 1967, respectively. He was also predeceased by his brother William F. Clark in 1986. Tom's childhood years in Utica were spent in a musical family. His father tickled the keys very well, and passed that gift on to Tom's sister, Judith, an accomplished pianist and teacher. Tom's interest was voice. He was a talented member of the Grace Church Boys' and Men's Choir and Hamilton College Choral group. That exposure - at home and at church - forever cemented his love of classical music. Tom attended Hamilton College and subsequently graduated Magna Cum Laude from Utica College with a B.A. in political science. He went on to attend the Maxwell School of Political Science at Syracuse University. His professional career began as a counselor with the Utica Youth Opportunity Center. As deputy director of Utica Community Action, Inc. he administered anti-poverty programs, and supervised the activities of more than 100 staff, including those of the Neighborhood Youth Corps. Tom then served as an associate planner for the New York State Office of Planning Coordination, and formulated the administration of local policy as it related to human resource planning programs. Furthering his public service, Tom worked in various capacities for Oneida County, New York. He coordinated the county flood-disaster aid program, chaired the board of directors of the County Community Actions Agency, established the County Office for the Aging and a companion nutrition program for the elderly. Tom also prepared grant applications for a nonprofit housing corporation, and a four-county Planned Parenthood association. Additional responsibilities included acting as the federal-state aid coordinator identifying and securing state and federal aid available to the county, and its various local governmental subdivisions. Tom was most proud of serving on the National Association of Counties (NACO) Manpower Task Force, which crafted the original draft of the federal Comprehensive Employment and Training Act (CETA) of 1973. Tom also served for many years as executive deputy director at Welfare Research, Inc., a nonprofit human services research, development, and evaluation corporation. In addition to implementing and administering corporate operating policies and procedures, contract management, and supervision of staff in the corporation's three offices (Albany, New York City, and Washington, D.C.), he provided programmatic oversight to projects associated with special New York State legislative or executive initiatives. Tom then went on to provide specialized consulting services to a variety of organizations including direct service organizations, public regulatory and funding agencies, law firms, etc. He was especially proud of initiating and managing the conversion of his wife's family property in Columbia County into 24 units of low-income senior housing. Tom was an avid runner. In Utica he was a proud founding member of the Utica YMCA Roadrunners Club and worked with other members of the club to create the Falling Leaves Annual 14k Race. He loved participating in all distances and was particularly fond of the 15k Boilermaker held annually in Utica - a race he ran many times. He also ran the 30k Price Chopper-thon that started in Schenectady and ended in Albany. He loved baseball, and in his later years became an ardent Boston Red Sox fan. He often referred to the Yankees as "the best team money can buy." Tom also loved his downtown Victorian home in Albany's Hudson/Park neighborhood - he felt the camaraderie was priceless - and enjoyed Washington Park. He once quipped to then Mayor Gerald Jennings, "If you want to win your next election, pave the roads in the park!" He was a founding member of and writer for the all-volunteer local newspaper Capital Neighbors, which spanned a quarterly publishing history of 25 years. The paper focused on Albany's historic Center Square, Hudson/Park, Mansion, Park South and Washington Park neighborhoods. All issues of the paper may now be found online at the New York State Museum's Historic Newspaper project at nyshistoricnewspapers.org/lccn/sn2001061828
. Tom enjoyed many visits to Seattle, Wash. to see his son Patrick. He, Patrick, and Tom's wife Stephanie also traveled regularly to see Stephanie's family in England. The last trip abroad for Tom, in 2018, culminated in a stay in Oxford to visit cousins, Richard, Dianne, Jonathan and Peter Bayfield and then an excursion to Barcelona, Spain with Richard and Dianne. His annual trips to Key West and Cape Cod were much anticipated by Tom and he fondly referred to Jim and Gordon's condo on Cape Cod as his "second home." Tom is survived by his wife Stephanie Richardson; his sister Judith Esch of Jamaica Plain, Mass.; his son Patrick M. Clark of Seattle, Wash.; his daughter Jennifer A. (Kevin) McManus of Maplewood, N.J.; his granddaughters, Margaret and Katherine McManus; as well as nieces, Rachel Esch (David Bremser), Rebecca Esch (Warren Bickel), and Cathy (Clark) Durr; and his brother Bill's widow Donna Clark. Tom is also survived by his brother-in-law Stephen Richardson; sister-in-law Sally Williamson; and his niece Sarah Williamson (with whom he enjoyed countless hours of fun from miniature golf to teaching her to drive). The family wishes to thank the many friends and neighbors who spanned the decades of Tom's life and provided comfort and support in his later years. Tom's family would like to thank the doctors and staff of The Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy and the Community Hospice in Albany for his excellent, sensitive and kind caregiving. Special thanks to Barb, CJ, Kristen, Lauren, Maga, Prossy and Sharon. Tom donated his body to the Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Washington Park Conservancy, P.O. Box 1145 Albany, NY, 12201 or Historic Albany Foundation, 89 Lexington Ave., Albany, NY, 12206.