Mayer, C. William LATHAM C. William Mayer, 95, died on October 27, 2019. He was born in Newark, N.J. on October 7, 1924. He was the son of Clyde and Helen Mayer who are both deceased; and has a sister, Lois Pearson who resides in Austin, Texas. He has been married to Margaret Mitchell Mayer for 65 years. They have four children namely Anne (Dan), Nancy, Linda (Kevin) and Mitchell (Kathleen) and ten grandchildren. Bill grew up in Montclair, N.J. and was a graduate of Montclair High School. He entered Penn State in 1942 for two years before enlisting in the U. S. Army where he served with the 100th Infantry Division in France and Germany during World War II. Upon discharge, he finished his studies at Penn State graduating in 1949. He was a resident of Williamsport, Pa. for many years where he has a large extended family. It was in Williamsport that his father and he owned and operated the Mid-Penn Agency, a wholesale magazine distributorship, for all of North Central Pennsylvania. He moved to the Capital District in 1962 to open a franchise for Charles Potato Chips. He then worked for Key Bank for eleven years before joining Prudential Manor Homes for many years. He lived in Latham for 46 years before retiring to the Beltrone Living Center in Colonie. He was a member of Latham Rotary for many years and has been a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for 56 years. He was the church comptroller for many of those years. There will be a memorial service in the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 262 State Street (parking at 85 Chestnut Street) on Saturday, November 2, at 11 a.m. and his ashes will be interred in Memory Gardens at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 85 Chestnut St., Albany, NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 31, 2019