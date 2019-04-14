Aleixo, Camille Alexandria CLIFTON PARK Camille Alexandria Aleixo of Clifton Park, passed away on February 28, 2019. Camille was the vice president of marketing and communications for Emptech and was previously employed as the vice president of marketing and communications for the Credit Union Association of New York for more than 13 years. She was an active member of the Northway Church in Clifton Park and was involved with the Saratoga Arts Center. She is survived by her siblings, Lydia Aleixo, Albert Aleixo Jr. and Jeff (Michelle) Aleixo; nieces, Sophia and Ava; and nephew Ethan. She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Francesca Aleixo. There will be a memorial scheduled for Camille at a future date. The Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water St., Dundee, N.Y. assisted with arrangements; to read the full obituary and to leave online condolences for the family, visit bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Camille Alexandria Aleixo.
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019