Scott, Candice J. GLENMONT Candice J. (Saleh) Scott, 71 of Glenmont, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Salim and Rosemary "Peachy" (Chiarello) Saleh. Candy was a medical records clerk for several years at Albany Medical Center. She enjoyed shopping, cooking and visits to the beach. Candy's greatest passion was her family and they were the most important thing in her life. She was also devout in her Catholic faith. Candy is survived by her children: Sherri Scott and William (Colleen) Scott; four grandchildren: Justin Notaro and his fiance Sarah, Mikayla and C.J. Notaro as well as Gavin Scott; three great-grandchildren: Braxton, Jaymin and Madden; and her brothers: Sam (Donna) Saleh, Bob (Chrissy) Saleh, Billy (Joanne) Saleh and Mike (Jackie) Saleh; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The funeral Mass for Candy will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 6, in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. There will be no public visitation. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020