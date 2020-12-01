Tommasini, Candoloro "Neal" LATHAM Candoloro "Nealy" Tommasini of Latham, formerly of Maplewood, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with leukemia. Neal was born in Troy and was the son of the late Cornelius and Patricia Gouger Tommasini. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia; children, Mary (Paul), Neal (Vicki), Nicholas and Angela; two grandchildren, Ashley and Carmen; sister Judy (John) Russell; brothers, Tony (Cindy) and Paul Tommasini; and childhood friend Joseph Mokey. Neal was a 1970 graduate of Watervliet High School and worked at Grand Union Warehouse for 25 years until founding his role as proprietor of Tommasini Greenhouses in Ballston Lake and most currently with the Shenendehowa School District. Neal liked riding his Harley and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing with friends. Neal left a lasting impact on everyone he met. He had a larger-than-life personality with a contagious smile and a sense of humor that could brighten any room. He had the ability to tell a great story and make a room full of strangers into lifelong friends. The family remains eternally grateful for Neal's sister Judy and the sacrifices made to contributing to a successful bone marrow transplant. In true Nealy fashion, in lieu of a service he requested a party in celebration of his life to be held at a later date. In order to remember Neal in a special way, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5025. Arrangements by The Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy.