Most Rev. Capistran F. Heim OFM
1934 - 2020
Heim, Most Rev. Capistran F. OFM ALBANY Most Reverend Capistran F. Heim, OFM, 86, a professed Franciscan friar for 60 years, a priest for 54 and a bishop for 32 years, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Teresian House. He spent his active ministry in missionary work. Born on January 21, 1934, in Catskill to Joseph and Anna (nee McEntee), Capistran was baptized William Charles. He attended St. Patrick's Academy in Catskill. Beginning in 1954, Capistran served in the U.S. Army three years as the Korean War was winding down. After his service, he enrolled in Siena College, however, he then decided to pursue a religious vocation, entering the Franciscans' seminary in Callicoon, N.Y. Capistran professed first vows on July 15, 1960, and on December 18, 1965, was ordained to the priesthood. Capistran completed his theological studies in PetrÃ³polis, Brazil, where he learned Portuguese and prepared to serve in the Franciscan missions in Goias, Brazil. Sao Miguel do Araguaia, in Goias began his 47 years of ministry in Brazil. In 1988, Capistran was ordained a bishop for the Prelacy of Itaituba in northern Brazil, serving until 2011, when his resignation was accepted by the Vatican at age 77. Capistran returned to the United States and lived with and was cared for by his brothers of Holy Name Province until his death. Capistran is survived by a sister, Anne Heim of Leeds, N.Y.; a brother, Joseph Heim of Catskill; and a nephew, Daniel. The wake will be at 10 a.m. on September 26, in St. Mary of the Angels Chapel Siena College, with a Mass of Resurrection at 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Due to COVID-19, registration is required, information may be found on Siena's website: siena.edu/ offices/chaplain-s-office/ mass-registration-special. Memorial donations may be sent to Franciscan Friars - Holy Name Province, 144 West 32nd St., New York, NY, 10001-3202.








Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Wake
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Angels Chapel Siena College
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
10:45 AM
St. Mary of the Angels Chapel Siena College
