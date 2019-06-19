Oliver, Caral F. COLONIE Caral F.Oliver passed away peacefully at her residence on June 17, 2019, after a short illness, with her family at her side. Born in Poughkeepsie on August 20, 1933, Caral was the daughter of the late Joseph Sr. and Annabelle (Hewitt) McCormick; and the loving wife of 42 years to the late James E. Oliver. Caral was a 1954 graduate of St. Peter's Hospital School of Nursing, and worked at St. Peter's Hospital for over 20 years, retiring from the Eddy in Cohoes. A communicant of St. Pius X Church, Caral was an avid reader and and loved spending time with her family and pets. Caral is survived by her two loving daughters, Kathleen of Colonie and Kristin (Robert) Gannon of Shelton, Conn.; a beloved granddaughter Clare Gannon of Shelton; a brother William (Sheila) McCormick of Colonie; a sister Mary Jane (Peter) Ellis of Clifton Park, and several nieces and nephews. Caral was predeceased by her brother Joseph (Mary) McCormick Jr., her sister Jean (Ross) Phoenix and a brother George McCormick. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville. Caral's interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Calling hours will be held at the Stanton-Farrell Funeral Home, 326 Columbia St., Cohoes on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Donations to the Albany County Hospice, 2 Computer Dr., Albany, NY, 12205 or the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 in memory of Caral would be appreciated.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 19, 2019