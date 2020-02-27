D'Ambro, Carie Kussius STILLWATER Carie Kussius D'Ambro, 48, died suddenly on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her home, as a result of an accidental fall. Born in Troy on March 14, 1971, she was the daughter of John and Susan Guile Kussius of Stillwater. She was a 1989 graduate of Stillwater Central School. Carie worked several years as an accounts clerk for law firms in Albany. Later, she was a popular bartender at the former B & D Tavern in Mechanicville. Carie enjoyed working with crafts, loved motorcycle and snowmobile rides, raising a number of Great Danes over the years, and just hanging with friends and family. Survivors in addition to her parents include her brother David (Erin) Kussius of Stillwater; niece and nephew Alexa Helene Kussius and Cash N. Sales; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. with a service to follow at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, NY, 12020, in memory of Carie Kussius D'Ambro. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2020