Desimone, Carl A. ALBANY Carl A. Desimone, 104, formally of Gloversville died March 27, 2019. A memorial Mass will be held on June 5, in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Gloversville at 11 a.m. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Johnstown. Arrangements being handled by Amico Funeral Home, Gloversville.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2019