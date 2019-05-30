Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl A. DeSimone. View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Church of the Holy Spirit 153 S. Main St Gloversville , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

DeSimone, Carl A. ALBANY Carl A. DeSimone, 104, died peacefully on March 27, 2019, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center in Albany. Born on June 9, 1914, in Gloversville, he was the son of the late Stefano and Rose Persico DeSimone. In 1917, the family moved to the Napa Valley in California, so his father could oversee a vineyard and where, as Carl remembered, "the artichokes were as big as grapefruit." Carl fondly reminisced about good times there with his brothers Chris and Tom and his sister Caroline. When Stefano died unexpectedly in 1924, Rose brought the family home to Gloversville. After graduating from Gloversville High School in 1932, Carl apprenticed with his brother-in-law Harry for three years, learning to table cut gloves at Enrico Sanges and Martorelli Glove Companies. In 1935, he became a full-fledged table-cutter and for 25 years, he was employed by several glove companies, among them were Joseph Perrella and Mario Papa and Sons. In 1960, he went into business for himself, setting up shop in his home basement. He sold his table-cut tranks to Grandoe Glove Co., primarily for eight button women's gloves made popular in the 1960's by Jackie Kennedy. Following that, he continued to table-cut privately, providing work for a number of women who did the sewing, the silking and the laying-off. For the next 30 years he personally sold his gloves. He traveled from Gloversville to Syracuse, Newburgh and to so many little towns in between. How often did a carefree day trip with his wife Mary find Carl seeking out retail stores at which to sell gloves? He even set up accounts with stores when they vacationed in Maine, Vermont and New York City. Throughout his long life, Carl continued to improve himself as well as to provide for others. He took eclectic courses, including many at FMCC. Many of these classes reinforced his belief that everyone, including himself, should look compassionately on others. Because "our formative years make us who we are," he volunteered for many organizations such as Big Brother mental health and drug rehab programs. He was troop leader for his son, Steve's Boy Scout Troop. The DeSimone's loved music, even carrying their huge Victor Victrola on the train from California. This passion never left Carl. He enjoyed being a member of the Concordia Club Choral Group for many years. His children were blessed with music growing up, all of them pursuing it in various ways. In his 80's Carl began to write songs, singing them to his daughter Carol, so she could notate them. In his 100's he still sang with his daughters and with his beloved aide Navlett. With music, old movies, frequent visits with his daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren, 'Gigo" was happy and peaceful. Carl was predeceased by Mary Leo his beloved wife of 71 years; his cherished son Stephen; his brothers, Chris and Tom; and his sister Caroline Esposito. Survived by his daughters, Carol (Margaret Murphy) of East Greenbush and Stephanie (Richard) Bollam of Voorheesville. He was the grandfather of Hillary (Aaron) Siebeneck, Jeremy (Rebecca) Bollam, Mark (Julia) and Thomas (Karin) DeSimone of California, and Michelle Zambri (Liz Loucks) of Gloversville; and 13 great-grandchildren. Carl died as he had lived, considerate of his family and thanking his caregivers continually. We sincerely thank each and every nurse and aide and so many others at the Daughters of Sarah. God bless you all. We are grateful that we entrusted our father's care to you. "I so want to believe that there will come a day when we will all (our family) be together as we were in the past, living as one great enduring experience that will never die." Now you know dad. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass on Wednesday, June 5, at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Spirit, 153 S. Main St., Gloversville with the Reverend Simon Udemgba as celebrant. Memorial contributions may be made to Mother of Mercy Hospital in the Nuba Mountains of Sudan, where Dr. Thomas Catena from Amsterdam, works as a medical missionary. Checks may be made out to African Mission Healthcare Foundation, P.O. Box 8598, Pueblo, CO, 81008. Please write "Dr. Tom Catenaon" in the memo line. Online condolences at



