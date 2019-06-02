DESIMONE Carl A. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 11AM at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 153 S. Main, Gloversville with the Rev Simon Udemgba as celebrant. Memorial contributions may be made to Mother of Mercy Hospital in the Nuba Mountains of Sudan, where Dr Thomas Catena from Amsterdam, works as a medical missionary. Checks may be made out to African Mission Healthcare Foundation, PO Box 8598, Pueblo, CO 81008. Please write Dr Tom Catena on the memo line. On line condolences to www.amicofuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 2, 2019