Napolitana, Carl A. Jr. NISKAYUNA Carl A. Napolitana Jr., 65, passed away at home on Monday, April 1, 2019, after being stricken. Carl was born in Schenectady, a son of the late Carl and Teresa Castelli Napolitana. He is survived by his loving wife Patty Schreiter Napolitana; sons, Christopher Napolitana and Joseph J. Picardi; granddaughter, Cara Napolitana; and his brother James Napolitana. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m., followed by a service. Memorial contributions would be appreciated in Carl's memory in care of the funeral home.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 3, 2019