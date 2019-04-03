Albany Times Union Obituaries
Carl A. Napolitana Jr.

Carl A. Napolitana Jr. Obituary
Napolitana, Carl A. Jr. NISKAYUNA Carl A. Napolitana Jr., 65, passed away at home on Monday, April 1, 2019, after being stricken. Carl was born in Schenectady, a son of the late Carl and Teresa Castelli Napolitana. He is survived by his loving wife Patty Schreiter Napolitana; sons, Christopher Napolitana and Joseph J. Picardi; granddaughter, Cara Napolitana; and his brother James Napolitana. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m., followed by a service. Memorial contributions would be appreciated in Carl's memory in care of the funeral home.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 3, 2019
