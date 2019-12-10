Thorne, Carl Burton Jr. BALLSTON SPA Carl Burton Thorne Jr. passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Home of the Good Shepard in Malta. He was 74. Born on January 22, 1945, he was the son of the late Carl Burton Thorne Sr. and Frances (Maclutsky) Thorne. Carl enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1966. He started working for the N.Y.S. Department of Health in 1974, retiring as a computer programmer in 2004. Carl was a member of the Hudson Mohawk Runners Club and the Saratoga Lake Sailing Club. Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Christine Thorne and husband David Dorsey of Ballston Spa; his brother, Joseph F. Thorne Sr. and wife Karin Thorne; nephews, Joseph F. and wife Tanya Thorne and their children, Joey and Michael Thorne, Marc and wife Ruthann Thorne and their children, Ella and Clara Thorne as well as several cousins and extended family members. Carl was a generous, caring man who will be missed by many. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 729 Hudson Ave., Stillwater. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13, in the funeral home with Deacon Candy Palumbo officiating. Burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Saratoga National Cemetery with military honors. Kindly consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY, 12205 in memory of Carl Thorne Jr. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 10, 2019