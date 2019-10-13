Couts, Carl "Wayne" GREEN ISLAND Carl "Wayne" Couts, 65, died peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospital, with his wife and sons beside him. Born in St. Louis, Mo., son of the late Bobby and Martha Ann Todd Couts, he has resided in Green Island since 1982. Wayne proudly served his country in the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division from 1973 until 1977 and had been employed by N.Y.S. Department of Corrections as a corrections officer from 1982 to 2010. He was a member of the American Legion. He was the beloved husband of Donna Elms Couts; devoted father of Travis (Sheila) Couts of Green Island, Joshua Couts of Latham and Justin (Karisa) Couts of Colorado; he was the cherished "Papa" of Victoria, Alex, Caitlyn and Lucas and was anxiously awaiting the birth of a grandson this month. He was the brother of Karen (Brad) Rowe of Texas, Barry Couts of Colorado and the late Susan Sipp and Dean Couts. Wayne's family would like to thank Dr. Sundaram and nurses Lexi and Leah and the entire I.C.U. staff at Samaritan Hospital for the professional and compassionate care given to Wayne. Funeral services will be held in the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Avenue, Green Island on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands. Calling hours will precede the services from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Wayne to the Fisher House Foundation, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208 or the Autism Society of the Greater Capital Region, 433 State St., 4th Floor, Schenectady, NY, 12305. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2019