Case, Carl D. NASSAU Carl D. Case died peacefully Friday night, September 20, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Raised in Rensselaer, Carl lived most of his life in Albany, retiring to the Village of Nassau only a few short years ago. Carl had a passion for life, his family and music. He spent many years dedicated to B.A.Gels, a well known bagel shop in Albany. He took pride in serving his community and local radio stations throughout the area. Predeceased by his father Carl F. Case. Carl is survived by his loving mother, Elizabeth Case; two sisters, Charlene Case and Heather (Jerry) Warren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St. Nassau, Tuesday at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment in Nassau Cemetery. Condolence page at mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 22, 2019