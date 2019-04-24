Calvin, Carl E. PHILMONT Carl E. Calvin, 93 of Philmont, died on April 20, 2019, at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes, where he had resided only since March 19. Born on July 3, 1925, in Sanford, Maine, he was the son of the late James A. and Alice (Kirkpatrick) Calvin. While attending Gorham State Teachers College in Gorham, Maine, another student, Betty Wight from North Newry, Maine, was assigned to tutor him in music. They fell in love and married in 1947 after both graduated with teaching degrees. Carl later obtained a Master of Education degree from the University of Maine at Orono in 1952. Carl held teaching positions in Bar Harbor, Maine, Greenport, L.I., and Sharon Springs, N.Y. before relocating to Philmont in 1962 as elementary principal at Ockawamick Central School, which later became part of the Taconic Hills School District, from which he retired in 1983. He later was elected to the Taconic Hills School Board and as Philmont Village Justice. He was a long-time member and past president of the Philmont Rotary Club. Carl loved Buicks, homemade pie, jitterbugging with Betty, TV Westerns, the Maine coast, Meadowgreens and Kozel's restaurants, and family gatherings. Surviving are three sons, Lynn (Suzy) Calvin of Clifton Park, James (Jean) Calvin of Valatie, and Jeffrey (Bridget) Calvin of Shiremanstown, Pa.; five granddaughters, Jane Calvin of New York, N.Y., Alissa (Steve) James of Clifton Park, Amanda Calvin of Valatie, Elizabeth Calvin of Shiremanstown, and Master Sgt. Kimberly Cooper of the U.S. Air Force; and three great-grandchildren, Alexander James, Jordyn Kelly and Vincent Cooper. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth W. Calvin; his daughter, Susan E. Marcolese; and his sister, Beryl D. Calvin. Calling hours are Friday, April 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bates and Anderson Funeral Home, Hudson. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery, Sanford, Maine, at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 24, 2019