Tronco, Carl E. SCHENECTADY Carl E. Tronco, 85, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born on August 4, 1934, in Torre Del Greco, Naples, Italy and grew up in Palermo, Sicily. He was the son of the late Ercole and Rosaria. Carl began his love of travel when he embarked as a young sailor in the Italian Merchant Marine at the age of 19. He was intelligent, funny and an avid storyteller. He was a self-taught scholar, a philosopher and a lifetime learner. He always amazed us with his unending knowledge and historical facts. He loved to be around his family whether playing chess with his grandchildren, watching old classic movies or accompanying his wife to the casino. A born survivor, he was tenacious at a young age and throughout his life as an entrepreneur. He had a great love of the sea and naval ships and enjoyed his spare time building model ships. Raised in times of war and economic depression in a post World War II Italian regime, undoubtedly gave him undeniable strength, perseverance and wisdom. Carl is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lucia (Fasone) Tronco; his brother Vito; his children, Victor Tronco (Piera), Joe Tronco (Marilyn), Max Tronco, Marilena Popolizio (Frank), Alex Tronco (Gina), and Cristina Tronco-Woodard (Jeff); his grandchildren, Rosella, Eddy, Joey, Julia, Tatiana, Cristian, Bella, Olivia, Daniel, Luca and Cecilia; and two great-grandchildren. His sacrifice, risk-taking, hard work and belief in the American Dream is the legacy he leaves behind for his family which we will be forever grateful for. We will miss his love for us, stories, laughter and humor. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to online at







