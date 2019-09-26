Herman, Carl F. ROTTERDAM Carl F. Herman passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Carl was born in Johnson City, N.Y. to his parents, the late Fred and Lyda (Gromley) Herman. During his school years in Johnson City, Carl earned the highest rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. After high school, Carl served in the United States Navy for exactly three years, nine months and 17 days. He went on to marry the love of his life, Joan J. (Ferrari) Herman, his wife of 57 years, in 1962 and to earn his master's degree in education from SUNY Albany. For 30 years, Carl taught and later supervised, social studies for the Guilderland Central School District where his coworkers became his second family. He also served for a time as supervisor of student teachers at SUNY Albany. Carl was an awesome husband, dad and "pop pop" who had a deep pride and love for his family. He was a teacher, mentor and friend to everyone he met. Carl loved the game of golf and played with family and friends at the Western Turnpike Golf Course. He and Joan enjoyed 15 years of winters at Ocean Village on South Hutchinson Island in Florida where they valued lasting friendships. Besides his devoted wife, Joan, Carl leaves behind his two daughters, Susan Jones (David) and Wendy Laing (John Cimino); six grandchildren, Taylor, Connor and Carly Jones and Nathan, Evan and Adam Laing. He also leaves behind sister-in-law Joanne Herman; nieces and nephews, Chris Herman (Kathy), Kathleen Garrant (Todd), Michael Garrant (Vanessa), Sue Quinn (John), John Garrant (Gina), Rick Herman (Ann), David Herman (Jenifer), as well as several grandnieces and grandnephews. Carl was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Paul Herman; sister and brother-in-law Mary and Don Garrant; and niece Cheryl Carboni. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Road in Guilderland. A funeral Mass will follow at 12:30 p.m. Interment with military honors will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 30. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carl's name may be made to the City Mission of Schenectady, P.O. Box 760, Schenectady, NY, 12301, or to St. Madeleine Sophie School, 3510 Carman Rd., Schenectady, NY, 12303. To share condolences online, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 26, 2019