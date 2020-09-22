Johnson, Carl H. CLIFTON PARK Carl H. Johnson, 92 of Clifton Park, died December 14, 2019, in Winter Haven, Fla. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home, 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park, with a graveside service to follow in Clifton Park Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Alzheimer's Association
Northeastern NY Chapter, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 40, online at www.alz.org
. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com
.