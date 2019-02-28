Peragine, Carl H. DELMAR Carl H. Peragine, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, with his wife Dorothea by his side. Carl was born in Albany on July 23, 1938, the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Cook) Peragine. In his younger days, Carl served in the National Guard and later helped with the construction of the Empire State Plaza. He retired from the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority. Carl brought enjoyment to many as a musician with the Country Casuals, a band with whom he played for many years, and will be remembered for his love of model railroading. In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by a daughter, Sharon Peragine; and siblings, Thelma and Joseph Peragine. He is survived by his wife, Dorothea (Daley) Peragine; children, Harold (Becky) Peragine of Scotia, Rose (Brian) Peragine of Westerlo, and Robert (Sandra) Peragine of Albany; grandchildren, Todd, Jerad, Niki, Collin, and Grace; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 2, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. applebeefuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl H. Peragine.
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
518- 439-2715
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019