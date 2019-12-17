|
Rohdenburg, Carl H. SUMMERFILED, Fla. Carl H. Rohdenburg, 88 of Summerfield, died peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his residence. Born in New York City, he was son of the late Hans Rohdenburg and Carolyn Luckhardt Rohdenburg; and husband of Maria Rossello Rohdenburg and the late Gloria Ann McLane Rohdenburg. He was raised in Sharon, Conn., and resided in Rochester, Mich., Ridgefield, Conn., Brunswick and Charlton, before moving to Florida in 2001. He was a graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, class of 1949 and Clemson A&M College earning his Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering in 1957. Carl worked at Western Electric in Winston Salem, N.C., Chrysler Missile Division and Chrysler Defense Engineering in Detroit, Consolidated Diesel in Old Greenwich, Conn., Intermagnetic's General Corp. and Mechanical Technology Inc. in Schenectady and at B.M.Y. in York, Pa., retiring in 1989. Carl was an Army veteran of the Korean War serving in the 250th AAA Gun Battalion. His hobbies were woodworking, gardening and model airplanes. Survivors in addition to his wife include a son, Brad (Liz) Rohdenburg; two daughters, Lynn (Craig Bryce) Krill, and Pamm (Bruce) Kuhl; two stepchildren, Tina Penman, and Bob (Kim) D'Alessandro; his grandchildren, Kate (Matt) Rohdenburg, Stephen (Natalie) Krill, Carrie Rohdenburg, Samantha (Andrew) Moroz, Allie (James) Chastain, Bobby (Savannah) D'Alessandro, Amanda Rohdenburg, Abby Penman, Heidi (Matt) Young, Elise (Marcus Smith) Goyer, Owen Penman, Brian Goyer, Trevor Kuhl, Jamie Kuhl, Rudy Beer, and Torie D'Alessandro and four great-grandchildren. There will be no services locally. Interment will be in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 17, 2019