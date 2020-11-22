Oberg, Carl S. GUILDERLAND Carl Oberg loved life and lived it well, always surrounded by his loving family and many friends. He died November 18, 2020, at the age of 95 years young. Carl had an adventurous spirit and ready smile, instantly befriending anyone who was fortunate enough to meet him. He grew up in Shrewsbury, Mass. along the banks of Lake Quinsigamond, which sparked a longtime love of outdoor activities from boating to ice-skating, cross-country skiing to golfing - and a penchant for shenanigans with good friends. Carl was a loyal and dear friend who developed close relationships with new people throughout his life. To know Carl, was to love him. A product of the Great Depression and the U.S. Army, Carl was fastidious and neat to the very end, with his ironed plaid shirt and suspenders in place. After his Army service during World War II, Carl used the GI Bill to study at UMASS-Amherst, got married and had a long and successful career as a U.S. Steel salesman. After his first wife Nancy died of cancer, the 60-year-old widower with no children met and married a single mom with three preteen and teenage daughters and became a certified financial planner, beginning the second chapter of his life. Carl and his wife Bunny loved to travel; they had many wonderful adventures and saw the world's treasures. At 70 years old, he got his pilot's license and enjoyed 10 years of flying small airplanes, a testament to his sense of adventure. For all that he did and saw over the course of his life, Carl was happiest in the company of his wife, children and grandchildren, who will be forever grateful for his unconditional love and support. He will be forever missed. Carl is survived by his wife of 35 years, Bunny; his daughters, Lauri Spargo, Kristen Spargo (John Aiken), and Tracy Smith (Mike); and his four grandchildren. The family will hold a small, private service in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Leatherstocking Honor Flight, P.O. Box 621, Cobleskill, NY, 12043 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY ,12208. If you would like to share a memory or express condolences to the family, please visit meyersfuneralhome.com