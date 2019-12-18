Graves, Carl T. SUNDERLAND, Vt. Carl T. Graves, 81, a resident of Sunderland Hill Road, passed away on December 12, 2019, at Albany Medical Center with his daughters by his side. Funeral services for Carl will be held on Thursday, December 19, at 2 p.m. in the Second Congregational Church in Bennington, Vt. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Arlington and will be announced in the spring. A visiting hour will be held in the church from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details please visit sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 18, 2019