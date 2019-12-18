Carl T. Graves (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl T. Graves.
Service Information
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT
05201
(802)-442-4329
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Second Congregational Church
Bennington, VT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Second Congregational Church
Bennington, VT
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Graves, Carl T. SUNDERLAND, Vt. Carl T. Graves, 81, a resident of Sunderland Hill Road, passed away on December 12, 2019, at Albany Medical Center with his daughters by his side. Funeral services for Carl will be held on Thursday, December 19, at 2 p.m. in the Second Congregational Church in Bennington, Vt. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Arlington and will be announced in the spring. A visiting hour will be held in the church from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details please visit sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.