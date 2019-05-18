Albany Times Union Obituaries
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:45 AM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
Carlo Valenti Obituary
Valenti, Carlo TROY Carlo Valenti, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 16, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, May 20, from the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh, and at 10:30 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Pawling Avenue, Troy where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Mausoleum. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's paper. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 18, 2019
