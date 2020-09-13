Gutierrez, Carlos I. TROY Carlos I. Gutierrez, 87 of Troy, born in Deming, N.M. to Marina and Jesus Gutierrez, passed on September 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Carlos was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, landlord and friend. Carlos is survived by his wife, Patricia; and children, Debbie (Randy), Natalie (Matt), Carla (Ron) and Carlos; grandchildren, Irene, Brendan, Amanda, Shane, Matteo, Arys and Tres; sisters, Dolores and Guadalupe; sisters-in-law, Anne Marie and Kathleen; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was a proud graduate of New Mexico State University and RPI. He was employed by the Watervliet Arsenal for over 35 years and was a landlord in Troy for over 40 years. He was a proud Korean War veteran serving in the Army. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday October 20, 2020, at 12 p.m. in St. Augustine's Church, 25 115th St, Troy. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit: dufresneandcavanaugh.com
.