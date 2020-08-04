1/
Carlton A. Henry
Henry, Carlton A. WATERVLIET Carlton A. Henry went with the Lord in all his glory on July 26, 2020, at his home with his dear wife Cynthia at his side. Carlton was born in Jamaica, West Indies to Monica Lewis and Nevelle Henry. Carlton spent many years serving in the Army and was later honorably discharged. Shortly after, he graduated with his associate degree from Hudson Valley in 2000 and went on to work for New York State, Counsel's Office for over 20 years. Loved ones may pay respect at a viewing on Thursday, August 6, from 1-2 p.m at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. A service will be held for immediate family.




Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
